To show support for sexual and domestic violence victims, make teal and purple scarves

Press release:

Local victim assistance providers are asking supporters to help raise awareness in a crafty way this holiday season by making teal and purple scarves.

RESTORE Sexual Assault Services, Willow Center and other agencies that assist survivors of sexual and domestic violence, offer free services because they are funded in part by a law titled the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA. In Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, and Orleans counties RESTORE offers support to survivors of sexual assault.

In Wyoming County, RESTORE is the provider for both sexual assault and domestic violence services. Willow Domestic Violence Center has provided services for the Greater Rochester community for nearly 40 years and reaches more than 7,000 people in Monroe County each year. Sojourner Home: The House of Strength provides shelter, structure, strength, and inspiration to women, their families, and others in need so they are prepared to lead responsible and meaningful lives.

VAWA, a federal funding bill which provides for survivors of all genders, is up for reauthorization soon, and RESTORE, Willow Domestic Violence Center and Sojourner Home are working together and invite the community to show their support for survivors.

Teal is the official color of sexual violence awareness and prevention. Purple is the designated color for domestic violence awareness. To show support for survivors and programs that assist them, donations of teal or purple-colored scarves (knitted or crocheted) are needed for distribution to survivors and their loved ones. Scarves should be at least six inches wide and 72 inches long.

In Genesee County, donated scarves can be dropped off Dec. 3-12 at: Planned Parenthood, 222 W. Main St., Batavia

More information (or to coordinate a drop-off in Livingston, Orleans or Wyoming county) is available at 585-786-5450 or by emailing [email protected].

About RESTORE

RESTORE, a program of Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, leads the community response to sexual violence through advocacy and education by providing the safety, support and validation that changes the lives of all those affected by sexual assault.

Trained counselors are available 24-hours a day, seven days a week to provide information and support, enabling clients to make informed choices concerning medical, legal and counseling needs, while offering advocacy and information about their rights. Counselors also offer short-term counseling sessions and legal and medical accompaniment. Services are free and confidential.