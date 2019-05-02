May 2, 2019 - 2:43pm
Today's 'Harvester Crawl' celebrates 60th anniversary of The Harvester Center
The Harvester Center, Harvester Crawl, news, batavia, business, Mancuso Business Development Group.
Press releaase:
The Mancuso Business Development Group is happy to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of The Harvester Center with the inaugural Harvester Crawl, today from 5 to 6:30 p.m., May 2. It will feature a poker run!
Food and beverages provided.
The event will begin promptly at 5 o'clock, with entry to the event through Sarah’s Studio, 56 Harvester Ave.
Please RSVP to [email protected]
Featured sites include:
- Old Bear Recording Studio featuring "Brothers McClurg" Christian Rock Band
- Rashaad Santiago, SFX Artist. Winner of Season 6 of the Syfy Channel's “FACE OFF" Reality Show
- John Canale Drum Studio -- offers variety of drum lessons *Sarah’s Studio – craft beer and wine purveyor
- Smart Design Architecture -- A full-service Architecture & Design Firm
- Motoclectic -- Magazine printing headquarters for a new Free Motorcycle Magazine
- Co-work space at Mancuso Management Group
