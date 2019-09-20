September 20, 2019 - 11:49am
Tomatoes reported stolen from city farmers market
posted by Billie Owens in crime, scanner, news, batavia, downtown batavia public market.
A larceny of tomatoes from a stand at the Downtown Batavia Public Market is reported.
A caller to dispatch reports the alleged tomato nabber is driving a silver SUV that is now in the drive-thru at Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, adjacent to the outdoor market on Alva Place. Batavia police responding.
UPDATE 11:52 a.m.: It is said that the complainant is "not interested in pursuing (charges); they just want him advised that he's not welcome back here."