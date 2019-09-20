Local Matters

September 20, 2019 - 11:49am

Tomatoes reported stolen from city farmers market

posted by Billie Owens in crime, scanner, news, batavia, downtown batavia public market.

A larceny of tomatoes from a stand at the Downtown Batavia Public Market is reported.

A caller to dispatch reports the alleged tomato nabber is driving a silver SUV that is now in the drive-thru at Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, adjacent to the outdoor market on Alva Place. Batavia police responding.

UPDATE 11:52 a.m.: It is said that the complainant is "not interested in pursuing (charges); they just want him advised that he's not welcome back here."

