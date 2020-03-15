Tops changes hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. in order to restock and maintain increased sanitation levels

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets, with Genesee County locations in Batavia and Le Roy, are temporarily limiting hours of operation.

As we continue to do all we can to serve the needs of our customers, we will be changing our hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in our stores.

Stores that typically close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice.