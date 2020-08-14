Tops Friendly Markets adds beer and other adult beverages to curbside and delivery service, must show driver's license

Press release:

Beginning this month, Tops Friendly Markets* began offering another 1,800 new reasons for its customers to use the convenience of curbside or home delivery -- the bonus of adding alcohol to their online order.

Order all your favorite beers, seltzers and more adult beverages online with Tops! Shop online, sit back and we’ll be at your door in as little as one hour!

“This digital evolution will bring an enhanced shopping experience for our customers, and sets Tops apart in the marketplace as the first retailer to offer this added convenience to its customers,” said Ed Rick, director, consumer marketing & digital for Tops.

Customers will be asked to provide a valid driver’s license in order to close out their order whether it is a curbside pickup or a home delivery. Deliveries will not be left at a customer’s residence until this transaction is completed.

Visit instacart.topsmarkets.com https://instacart.topsmarkets.com/store/tops-markets/departments/32211/aisles/173099 to schedule same day delivery or a pick up order now!

*Available in NYS Tops Grocery Pick Up & Delivery stores only.