Tops Market in Le Roy to be renovated, Grand Reopening will be held in mid-July

Press release:

As part of a $40 million capital improvement program, Tops Friendly Markets is investing back into a number of its stores with several major floor-to-ceiling interior renovations and updated exterior facades, landscaping, and parking lots. These stores will remain open during their respective renovation projects so as not to inconvenience shoppers.

One of the six stores to be renovated during phase one is in Genesee County -- the Le Roy store at 128 W. Main St. When the renovation is complete, there will be a Grand Reopening at the store at 11 a.m. on July 16.

Stores will be remodeled to provide customers with a warm, inviting atmosphere that highlights the fresh departments. Shoppers will find an expansion of Tops’ produce, bakery, and deli/carry out café areas as well as finding a wide selection of natural and organic and gluten-free offerings conveniently integrated throughout the main aisles.

New flooring, energy efficient equipment, cart corrals, shopping carts, as well as a whole new interior décor will give stores a refreshed and vibrant appearance.

“Throughout our stores, shoppers will see expanded refrigerated produce allowing for more variety and convenience, new offerings including an in store cut fruit and vegetable program, and an increase of antibiotic-free meat and seafood selections,” said John Persons, president and chief operating officer. “We’re also looking to bring a new coffee shop and comfortable sit-down area to a few of our locations which is an exciting addition for our shoppers.”

Additionally Tops is aggressively investing in its stores by rolling out new services where customers can shop online for store pick up, without even getting out of their cars, or have their groceries delivered to their homes or businesses in as little as an hour.

“By the end of May 2019 Tops will have 20 stores that will offer grocery pickup service to its customers with expansion into our other major markets on the horizon,” said Persons. “When we create an even more exceptional shopping experience and help make grocery shopping simple, friendly and easy, our shoppers benefit at the end of the day.”

The first phase of renovations are already underway at the Tops locations noted below with Grand Reopening events already earmarked on the calendar.

The other locations to be renovated during phase one are in, respectively: Elmira, Saranac Lake, Cheektowaga, Alden, and on Sheridan Drive in Buffalo.

Additionally Tops is pursuing more stores for renovations for phase two of the program and are currently in the planning and permitting process. These stores will be named at a later date.

Tops Markets LLC is headquartered in Williamsville and operates 159 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York.

As a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, Northern Pennsylvania, and Western Vermont, and with the support of 14,000 associates, at the core of our mission is to help our communities flourish.

We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and to ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high quality products. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com