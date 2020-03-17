Tops markets change hours again to keep pace with customers' needs during COVID-19 pandemic

Press release:

As we continue to do all we can to serve the needs of our customers, beginning Wednesday, March 18, Tops Friendly Markets -- with locations in Genesee County in Batavia and Le Roy -- will change hours of operation at most of our stores from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. to restock and continue to maintain the increased sanitation levels in our stores.

Stores that typically open later and close earlier will maintain their existing hours of operation. This also pertains to Tops Fuel sites. These revised hours will be in effect until further notice.

For more information on these and other details re: COVID-19 updates, please visit our website.