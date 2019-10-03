Total of 21 GC volunteer firefighters trained for traffic management and/or highway safety

Submitted photos and press release:

Emergency services responders assist in ensuring that the scene of an incident remains safe for firefighters, emergency service workers, and members of the public working in its vicinity as well as protecting bystanders and crowd control at emergencies. Duties include traffic control at fires, car crashes, mass casualty incidents (MCI) emergencies, drills and other fire department operations.

Instruction focusing on responsibilities for maintaining highway safety was presented in a two-part program at the Genesee County Fire Training Center. Twenty-two area volunteers completed the Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) training held on Sept. 7 and 18 area volunteers completed the Highway Safety for Emergency Responders (HS-ER) on Sept. 21.

A total of 21 of the 22 volunteer firefighters who took part in either one or both parts of the training program were from Genesee County. They are listed below.