Total of 52 GC volunteer firefighters complete annual foam training for vapor suppression ops
Submitted photo and press release:
Annual Foam Training was held for members of fire departments in Genesee and Orleans counties, with three-hour classroom sessions held in each of the counties followed up with a three-hour hands-on session held on Sept. 30 at the Genesee County Fire Training Center.
The annual foam training centered on terminology related to firefighter suppression foam, application techniques, equipment, calculations used in accordance with NFPA 11 and water supply to perform foam firefighting or vapor suppression operations.
The 52 Genesee County participants were:
ALABAMA
- Sidney Eick
- Gary Patnode
- Michelle Patnode
- Bill Schutt
- Ryan Thompson
- Todd Thompson
BATAVIA, TOWN
- Bill Allen
- Paul Barrett
- Russell Borden
- James Bouton
- Josh Boyle
- Dan Coffey
- Paul Dibble
- Gary Diegelman
- Scott Garlock
- Tom Garlock
- Clayton Gorski
- Stephen Kowalcyk
- Bryan Moscicki
- Scott Newman
- Ian Sanfratello
- Rich Schildwaster
- Tyler Stewart
- Chris Strathearn
- Conor Wilkes
BETHANY
- Dan Adams
- James Duval
- Jamie Fluker
- Jeff Fluker
- Gregory Johnson
- Kyle Rombout
BYRON
- Zachery Johnson
- Robert Mruczek
- Cory Russell
- Jacob Schultz
CORFU
- Lori Ann Santini
- Brian Schollard
DARIEN
- Jeff Luker
ELBA
- Ryan Hart
- Christopher Lane
- Michael Pfendler
- Michael Schad Jr.
- George Underhill
INDIAN FALLS
- Edwin Mileham
SOUTH BYRON
- Aaron Belluscio
- Nicole Boldt
- Chase Cone
- Allison Gurgel
- Vito Muoio
- Jacob Yasses
STAFFORD
- Julie Bobo
- Stephanie Call