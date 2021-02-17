Tractor-trailer rear-ends big rig at Jackson and Ellicott streets in the city

A big rig just rear-ended another big rig at Jackson and Ellicott streets in the city and law enforcement is responding. One person is complaining of chest pain. Batavia fire Ladder #15 is on scene. Mercy medics are also responding.

UPDATE 2:16 p.m.: Fluids are leaking and Speedy Dry is called for; Engine #11 is en route with it.

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: The city assignment is back in service.