Tree and wires down in Le Roy, wires arcing and sparking also reported in Le Roy

A tree and wires are down in the roadway at Warsaw and Cole roads in Le Roy. Also, wires are arcing and sparking across the street from 6810 East Bethany - Le Roy Road in Le Roy.

Le Roy Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 2:32 p.m.: A first responder at 6810 East Bethany - Le Roy Road reports the wires are no longer arcing and sparking. National Grid is contacted. The Le Roy fire assignment for this location is put back in service.

Meanwhile, at Warsaw (Route 19) and Cole roads, National Grid is called because a power line to a residence is across the roadway. Cable and phone lines are down as well and the service providers are contacted for repair. Southbound traffic is being shut down at Warsaw and Perry roads. Westbound traffic on Cole Road is shut down at Route 19.