July 20, 2021 - 8:49am

Tree trimmer's harness broke as he dangled 40 feet in the air, clutching bucket of his work truck -- all OK now

posted by Billie Owens in Pavilion, scanner, news.

A tree trimmer was dangling from a broken white harness while hanging 40 feet in the air. He was clutching onto the bucket of a work truck he was using at 10096 Perry Road, Pavilion.

He is now safely in the bucket, which has been brought down and he denies injury. Pavilion fire and Le Roy's ladder truck were responding but they are standing down. Mercy medics will continue in nonemergency mode to confirm everything's OK.

UPDATE: Reader-submitted photo.

UPDATE: The person who provided the picture asked us to take it down.

