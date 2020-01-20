Trio of shoplifting suspects pursued at Towne Center at Batavia

A trio of shoplifting suspects at Kohl's Department Store allegedly refused to stop for store security.

They left the store; two females were walking on foot near ESL Federal Credit Union, headed toward Home Depot. A male who was with them reportedly left in a Nissan with Georgia license plates.

Both female suspects were said to be wearing black jackets and pants. No description of merchanside allegedly taken from Kohl's.

Sheriff's deputies have the male detained by Five Guys hamburger shop.