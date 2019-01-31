Local Matters

January 31, 2019 - 9:39pm

Trip Night is back at Notre Dame High School on Feb. 9

posted by Billie Owens in Notre Dame, news, trip night, fundraiser.
Press release:
 
Trip Night 2019 is back at Notre Dame High School from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9th.
 
This year's trips include:
  • Cancun, Mexico -- Carnival Cruise
  • Sunny Hill Resort & Golf Course, Greenville, NY
  • Myrtle Beach, S.C.
  • ARK Encounter, Williamstown, Ky.
  • Four Yankees Tickets (NYC Travel Package)
  • Presque Isle, Pa.
  • Skaneateles, NY
  • Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY
  • Buffalo, NY
In addition to the 11 exciting trips being raffled this year, the annual trip raffle will feature 50/50s, pull tabs, basket raffles, reverse raffle tickets, and door prizes; as well as a lottery vest raffle and many more giveaways!
 
Tickets are $40 for single admittance, $75 for couples, $300 per table and if you can't make it to the event, "Trips Only" raffle tickets are just $30! Food and beverages are included with the cost of your ticket, and a cash bar will be available!
 
To purchase tickets today, please call Emily Patrick in the Notre Dame Advancement Office at 585-343-2783, ext. 106, or go to the Notre Dame website, www.ndhsbatavia.com/tripnight2019
 
We'll see you on the 9th!
 
Notre Dame High School is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.

