Trip Night is back at Notre Dame High School on Feb. 9

Press release:

Trip Night 2019 is back at Notre Dame High School from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9th.

This year's trips include:

Cancun, Mexico -- Carnival Cruise

Sunny Hill Resort & Golf Course, Greenville, NY

Myrtle Beach, S.C.

ARK Encounter, Williamstown, Ky.

Four Yankees Tickets (NYC Travel Package)

Presque Isle, Pa.

Skaneateles, NY

Del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, NY

Buffalo, NY

In addition to the 11 exciting trips being raffled this year, the annual trip raffle will feature 50/50s, pull tabs, basket raffles, reverse raffle tickets, and door prizes; as well as a lottery vest raffle and many more giveaways!

Tickets are $40 for single admittance, $75 for couples, $300 per table and if you can't make it to the event, "Trips Only" raffle tickets are just $30! Food and beverages are included with the cost of your ticket, and a cash bar will be available!

To purchase tickets today, please call Emily Patrick in the Notre Dame Advancement Office at 585-343-2783, ext. 106, or go to the Notre Dame website, www.ndhsbatavia.com/tripnight2019

We'll see you on the 9th!

Notre Dame High School is located at 73 Union St. in the City of Batavia.