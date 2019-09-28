September 28, 2019 - 5:14pm
Two accidents reported on eastbound Thruway
posted by Billie Owens in thruway, accidents, east pembroke, indian falls, news.
East Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments and Mercy medics are responding to two accidents on the eastbound Thruway.
A semi-truck rollover accident with injuries and entrapment is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 397.4.
A car-into-guardrail accident is reported at mile marker 396.6 on the eastbound Thruway. The driver is out and walking around.