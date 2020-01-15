Two Byron-Bergen seventh-graders take top spots in school's annual Geography Bee

Runner-up Landon Kent, left, and winner Ryan Benstead, both Byron-Bergen seventh-graders. Photo courtesy of Terry Vick.

Submitted photos and press release:

Byron-Bergen Junior High School students participated in the National Geographic Society's Geography Bee on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Based on a written test taken in December, 21 of the students were asked to participate in the annual school-level Bee. All participants answered questions in the preliminary rounds, which were used to determine who would compete in the finals.

Congratulations to all the participants!

Seventh-graders included: Ryan Benstead, Jake Carlson, Eli Kupfer, Jackson Lundfelt, Martin MacConnell, Sam Hersom, Roman Smith, Anna McLaughlin, Jack Farner, Logan Fregoe and Landon Kent.

Eighth-graders included Carter Prinzi, Braedyn Chambry, Grayson Erion, Aurora Hiscutt, Jeff Borycki, Daniels Dawson, Gabe Vallese, Megan Zwerka-Snyder, Sawyer Zinter and Travis Shallenberger.

Students who qualified for the Final Round were Ryan Benstead, Eli Kupfer, Martin MacConnell, Sam Hersom, Landon Kent, Carter Prinzi, Daniels Dawson, Jackson Lundfelt, Roman Smith and Logan Fregoe.

The top two contestants went on to compete in the Championship Round.

After three questions, Ryan Benstead was declared the Geography Bee champion. He was given a medal from the National Geographic Society and awarded a $40 Amazon gift card. As the runner-up, Landon Kent received a $20 Amazon gift card.

Ryan will now complete a formal written test, which will be submitted to the National Geographic Society. If his score is among the highest from New York State, he will be asked to participate in the state-level bee.

The winner in each state competes in the National Geography Bee in Washington, D.C.

Below, Byron-Bergen Junior High School contestants at Thursday's Geography Bee.