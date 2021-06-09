Two-car collision reported in Bergen

A two-car accident with injuries is reported in Bergen at the intersection of Clinton Street Road and West Bergen Road. One Mercy ambulance is called to the scene in emergency mode; a second ambulance is requested. Bergen Fire Department is responding along with law enforcement.

There are two patients; one is complaining of neck and chest pain and has a eye laceration.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Command reports a property damage accident at the same scene. A tow truck backed into an ambulance. The Bergen assisgnment is back in service. Mercy BLS #5 is transporting one patient to UMMC.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: One patient is a female with an injured, bleeding right hand. She also has an injured left ankle. There was air bag deployment and heavy front-end damage to her vehicle.