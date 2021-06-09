Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 9, 2021 - 2:56pm

Two-car collision reported in Bergen

posted by Billie Owens in news, accidents, bergen, scanner.

A two-car accident with injuries is reported in Bergen at the intersection of Clinton Street Road and West Bergen Road. One Mercy ambulance is called to the scene in emergency mode; a second ambulance is requested. Bergen Fire Department is responding along with law enforcement.

There are two patients; one is complaining of neck and chest pain and has a eye laceration.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Command reports a property damage accident at the same scene. A tow truck backed into an ambulance. The Bergen assisgnment is back in service. Mercy BLS #5 is transporting one patient to UMMC.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.: One patient is a female with an injured, bleeding right hand. She also has an injured left ankle. There was air bag deployment and heavy front-end damage to her vehicle.

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button