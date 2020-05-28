Local Matters

May 28, 2020 - 4:14pm

Two dogs locked in vehicle in Walmart parking lot

posted by Billie Owens in news, scanner, animal cruelty, pet abuse, batavia.

Two dogs are reportedly locked in a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot and an animal control officer is responding. The dogs are in a blue Mitsubishi that is parked in the first row outside the grocery store entrance. It's currently 75 degrees.

UPDATE 4:21 p.m.: The animal control officer is at the scene and asks dispatch to have Walmart management page the registered owner and have that person step out to speak with the officer.

