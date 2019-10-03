Two dozen GC fire volunteers learn 'fireground strategies and tactics'

Press release:

Responding to concerns over the length of firefighting training programs, the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control has redesigned the Fire Officer I (FOI) program into five individual modules. Completion of all five modules will earn the participant a Fire Officer 1 certificate.

The latest offering in the Fire Officer program held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center was "Fireground Strategies and Tactics for the First Arriving Companies."

The Fireground Strategies and Tactics course prepares fire officers to act as the leader of a company or as an initial incident commander. The students received instructions in both fire and non-fire emergency operations with an emphasis on risk vs. benefit analysis while conducting operations.

The fifteen-hour module was completed by 26 volunteer fire personnel, nine of whom earned their Fire Office 1 certification.

The 24 Genesee County participants were: