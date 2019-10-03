Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 3, 2019 - 12:23pm

Two dozen GC fire volunteers learn 'fireground strategies and tactics'

posted by Billie Owens in volunteer firefighters, fire training, Fire Officer I, Announcements, south byron, Le Roy, elba, corfu, byron, Bethany, alexander, town of batavia.

Press release:

Responding to concerns over the length of firefighting training programs, the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control has redesigned the Fire Officer I (FOI) program into five individual modules. Completion of all five modules will earn the participant a Fire Officer 1 certificate. 

The latest offering in the Fire Officer program held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center was "Fireground Strategies and Tactics for the First Arriving Companies." 

The Fireground Strategies and Tactics course prepares fire officers to act as the leader of a company or as an initial incident commander. The students received instructions in both fire and non-fire emergency operations with an emphasis on risk vs. benefit analysis while conducting operations.

The fifteen-hour module was completed by 26 volunteer fire personnel, nine of whom earned their Fire Office 1 certification. 

The 24 Genesee County participants were:

ALEXANDER

  • Anthony R. Johnston (FOI)

TOWN OF BATAVIA

  • Russell S. Borden
  • Bryan A. Moscicki
  • Ian A. Sanfratello
  • Tyler J. Stewart

BETHANY

  • Gregory W. Johnson (FOI)
  • Peggy J. Johnson             
  • Rick J. Klunder III (FOI)
  • Christopher M. Page (FOI)
  • Corrie A. Rombaut             

BYRON

  • Victor L. Flanagan (FOI)

CORFU

  • Dean T. Eck (FOI)
  • Daniel P. Smith (FOI)

ELBA 

  • Jennifer A. Cardinali             
  • Timothy J. Hoffarth             
  • Christopher P. Lane             
  • Michael Pfendler  (FOI)
  • Michael J. Schad (FOI)
  • George M. Underhill             

LE ROY

  • Jared Chick
  • Thomas Feeley

SOUTH BYRON 

  • Nicole M. Boldt
  • Chase A. Cone
  • Vito J. Muoio

Visit your local fire department to find out more about volunteer opportunities.

Calendar

October 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button