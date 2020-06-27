Two GC students receive scholarships from Attica Lions Club

Press release:

The Attica Lions Club, located in Darien Center, has announced the recipients of their club scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. Two of the eight recipients live in Genesee County.

The purpose of his scholarship is to provide financial assistance to a senior boy or girl from Alexander Central School or Attica Central School who has a genuine desire to further their education and needs financial assistance.

Applicants must be academically qualified to the extent that they meet the entrance requirements of the institution to which they seek admission. Coordinator of this program, Lion Ron Cole, announces the following recipients: