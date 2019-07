Press release:

GO ART! presents two new art exhibits starting today: "Psychedilia" by Alex Segovia; and the debut art exhibit by GO OUT!

Both run through Sept. 7 at GO ART! 201 E. Main S., Batavia.

Galleries are open Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.