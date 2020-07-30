July 30, 2020 - 4:56pm
Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County, one in Batavia, the other in Le Roy
posted by Billie Owens in coronavirus, news, covid-19, notify.
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received two new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia and Le Roy.
- One of the individuals is in their 40s and one of the individuals is in their 50s.
- Neither of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Gaines
- The individual is in their 40s
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One new individual is on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.