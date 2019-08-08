Local Matters

August 8, 2019 - 12:46pm

Two new exhibits at GO ART! today through Oct. 5, with a reception for the artists Aug. 15

posted by Billie Owens in GO ART!, news, art, batavia.
GO ART! presents two new exhibits:
  • Alcohol Ink Explorations by Patience Wnek
  • Works by Kenneth Brant
They are both now on display at GO ART! Seymour Building, 201 E. Main St., Batavia
 
Exhibit runs today, Aug. 8 through Oct. 5.
 
Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 
There will be a reception at GO ART! for the artists from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15.

