Two new exhibits at GO ART! today through Oct. 5, with a reception for the artists Aug. 15

GO ART! presents two new exhibits:

Alcohol Ink Explorations by Patience Wnek

Works by Kenneth Brant

They are both now on display at GO ART! Seymour Building, 201 E. Main St., Batavia

Exhibit runs today, Aug. 8 through Oct. 5.

Gallery hours are Thursday, Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be a reception at GO ART! for the artists from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15.