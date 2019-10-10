UMMC League celebrates 50 years of philanthropy with transformational gifts

Photo of "check presentation," from left, UMMC League Charter members Geri Carmichael, Marie Call, Patti Rowbottom and Mary Pat Hancock.

Submitted photos and press release:

The United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) League, a group comprised of volunteers who raise money to support patient care at UMMC, celebrated their 50th anniversary with a brunch at the hospital on Sept. 28.

At the brunch, they announced their latest gift – $100,000 to start an endowed fund that will support ongoing investments in patient care at UMMC for years to come. UMMC also announced a second $100,000 gift from an anonymous donor that will double the size of this new fund.

“I am so grateful for the UMMC League’s 50 years of generosity and service,” said UMMC President Dan Ireland. “From running our hospital’s snack shop and gift shop with a staff of volunteers, to holding craft fairs and social events to raise critical funds, the work they have done is extraordinary and it’s always been driven by the purest kind of motivation – to help others.”

To present the check where four charter members of the UMMC League. Marie Call, Mary Pat Hancock, Gerry Carmichael and Patti Rowbottom helped start the UMMC League in 1969 and remain part of its core today.

Over their 50-year history, the UMMC League has raised more than $1.2 million for the hospital, supporting everything from ambulances, hospital beds and radiology equipment to baby-warming units and teddy bears.

Below, UMMC League members pose with the new plaque commemorating 50 years of support of United Memorial Medical Center.

Below, members of the UMMC League gathered for their 50th anniversary.