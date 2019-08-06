UMMC League is celebrating its 50th anniversary

Submitted photo and press release:

The United Memorial Medical Center League is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The organization was founded by local volunteers in 1969 who wanted to give back to the community by raising money and collecting resources to support United Memorial Medical Center. Through these efforts, they have made our community a healthier and better place to live.

Recent UMMC League initiatives include the purchase of water bottles, through the continued dues support of League members, for patients at the Lipson Cancer Center at UMMC.

In the above photo with the water bottles are, from left: Laura Phillips, Patient Access specialist at Lipson Cancer Center; Elaine Dorris, volunteer at Lipson Cancer Center; Mary Smith, UMMC League co-president; and Pam Whitcombe, UMMC League Board member.

Another initiative is the Women’s Health Fund, which the League established 15 years ago to provide nursing education books to the Maternity Department at UMMC. These books are distributed to all new moms.

In the photo below are supporters of the Women's Health Fund, from left: Mary Smith, UMMC League co-president; Pam Whitcombe, UMMC League Board member; Olivia Barren, Nurse Manager on Maternity; and Barb Hale, UMMC League Board member.