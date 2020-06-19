UMMC Pain Center nurse awarded 2020 St. Jerome Guild scholarship

Submitted photo and press release:

Nicole Hopkins has been awarded the 2020 St. Jerome Guild Health Professional Scholarship.

Hopkins is a registered nurse who has worked at UMMC, dedicating six years to patients in the UMMC Pain Center.

She is striving for her BSN advanced degree in Leadership Management, carrying a 4.0 average at Roberts Wesleyan College. The recipient received a $500 scholarship in memory of Dorothy Baker, a dedicated Honorary Guild volunteer.

The St. Jerome Guild Inc., offers the annual scholarship to applicants who are currently employed at UMMC/Rochester Regional Health and are pursuing advanced degrees in healthcare fields.

The Guild’s Gift Shop operates entirely by volunteers, and is coined “The County’s Best Kept Secret” located in the Jerome Center and hopes to reopen in the near future. Proceeds from the Gift Shop continues to purchase equipment for UMMC.

In the photo, Hopkins holds a plaque representing the Guild’s current initiative, “Home Town Heroes, 2020 Wall of Warriors.”

The GLOW community is welcome to support this initiative by donating $10 per star representing one of the 1,000 UMMC employees located at the North Street and Bank Street campuses.

All proceeds from this initiative will be donated to UMMC to purchase vital equipment.

Checks can be made payable to: St. Jerome Guild Inc., 16 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020.