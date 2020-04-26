UMMC resumes outpatient lab services at Jerome Center in Batavia tomorrow
Press release:
Effective Monday, April 27, United Memorial Medical Center will resume outpatient lab services at the Jerome Center.
Jerome Center, 16 Bank St., Batavia
Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
With the latest universal masking order, don’t leave home without yours! Please wear a mask or face covering -- in addition to social distancing -- as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe, and thank you for entrusting us with your care.
For more information on COVID-19, visit online here or call 922-INFO.
Note: Lab locations in the Batavia City Center, Le Roy, and Pembroke remain temporarily closed until further notice.