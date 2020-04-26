Local Matters

April 26, 2020 - 2:19pm

UMMC resumes outpatient lab services at Jerome Center in Batavia tomorrow

posted by Billie Owens in covid-19, news, UMMC, Jerome Center, outpatient lab services.

Press release:

Effective Monday, April 27, United Memorial Medical Center will resume outpatient lab services at the Jerome Center.

Jerome Center, 16 Bank St., Batavia

Monday - Friday:   6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

With the latest universal masking order, don’t leave home without yours! Please wear a mask or face covering -- in addition to social distancing -- as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as we work to keep our community safe, and thank you for entrusting us with your care.

For more information on COVID-19, visit online here or call 922-INFO.

Note: Lab locations in the Batavia City Center, Le Roy, and Pembroke remain temporarily closed until further notice.

