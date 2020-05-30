Uncle Sam takes a ride around Byron

Submitted photo and information from Pat Iamon:

Joe Riggi, aka "Uncle Sam," decided the Town of Byron needed to commemorate Memorial Day despite having their yearly Memorial Day parade and festivities cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

So the Air Force veteran and Byron resident donned on his patriotic costume, plastered on white sideburns made of cotton and decorated his "float," which is no match for an overgrown lawn.

He hooked up his wireless speakers and computer and drove around with speakers blaring patriotic songs. His efforts were very much appreciated.

He was met with waves, smiles and many thumbs up!

Riggi is a member of the Byron Volunteer Fire Department, a proud denizen of Byron, and a spirit lifter for sure.