Uncle Sam wants YOU at GO ART!'s Picnic in the Park on the Fourth of July

Press release:

The Original Red Osier Landmark Restaurant in Stafford presents GO ART!'s 41st Annual Picnic in the Park on Thursday, July 4th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Centennial Park in Batavia.

Event kicks off with a Kiddie Parade. Decorating bikes begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade takes off down Ellicott Avenue hill at 11 o'clock.

Food vendors include Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Abbott's Ice Cream, Kernel Cravin’ Kettle Corn, Lonsberry Concessions, and Over the Border! Mack Truck, and Ali's Concessions.

Musical performances by Batavia Concert Band at noon, Byrne Brothers Irish Band from 12-2 p.m., Grizzwoode at 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. and again from 4-5 p.m.

Don't miss Old Time family activities between acts, such as sack races, tug of war and a kids’ hula hoop contest.

Explore Arts Tent with kids’ art activities, face painting, bounce house. Mad Hatter performances at 12, 1:30 and 3 in Artisan Alley. Six Senses Escape Room will hold a scavenger hunt starting in Artisan Alley.

More than 30 arts and crafts vendors on North Street and nonprofits in the lower park.

Uncle Sam wants you at GO ART!'s 41st Annual Picnic in the Park!