Union Street in city closed today through Sept. 13 for water line repairs, new sidewalks and paving

From the City Of Batavia Department of Public Works:

UNION STREET -- ROAD CLOSURE

On today, Aug. 22nd through Friday, Sept. 13th, Union Street in the City of Batavia will be closed to all through traffic.

The closures will be between West Main Street and Richmond Avenue and Richmond Avenue and Oak Street. The closure is for construction activities associated with water main replacement, sidewalk installation and paving.

All motorists who regularly use Union Street are asked to seek alternative routes while the closure is in place.

Emergency response and residents of Union Street and Union Square will be permitted within the closure for ingress and egress to properties. Caution is advised.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance and ask to speak to the Superintendent at 585-345-6400, opt. 1, if you have any questions.