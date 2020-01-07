United Memorial Medical Center adds visitor restrictions due to influenza

Press release:

To help reduce further transmission of influenza and/or other infectious diseases, the following restrictions are in place at four Rochester Regional Health hospitals, including United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Only two visitors per patient at a time;

Parents/caregivers are not counted as visitors;

All visitors must be at least 14-years-old; exception -- healthy siblings of any age may visit newborns;

Patients should not receive visitors who are experiencing sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough, sneezing, or other flu-like symptoms (even if the visitor has been vaccinated against the flu).

The other three locations with visitor restrictions are: Rochester General Hospital; Unity Hospital (Greece); and Newark-Wayne Community Hospital (Newark).

(Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic in Clifton Springs has no visitor restrictions.)