'Untitled' is title of new exhibit at Roz Steiner Gallery starting today through Sept. 21

An exhibition of paintings by Bruce Adams titled “Untitled” will be on display at Roz Steiner Gallery on the campus of Genesee Community College starting today (Aug. 20) and running through Sept. 21.

There will be an artist talk at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, with two receptions that afternoon at 1 o'clock and 5 o'clock.

About his upcoming exhibit "Unititled," Adams writes:

My recent work focuses on process, which incorporates collaboration and chance. Reading (the Talking Heads frontman) David Byrne’s (nonfiction) book "How Music Works," impacted my thinking on art making, partly by reinforcing and clarifying ideas that had already been rattling around in my head.

"...The 'Untitled' works...spotlight human proclivity to form symbolic and narrative associations. My intent is to make paintings that generate emotional responses, what Byrne calls, “devices that tap into our shared psychological makeup.”

Sometime ago I began working with “models,” partly out of concern for copyright infringement issues. Friends and acquaintances volunteer as artistic collaborators, bringing their thoughts to the process. In the studio we converse and improvise hundreds of poses and situations, using props and clothing (and the nude figure) provided by the model, which I photograph.

"From these, images are selected for their evocative quality, and digitally manipulated and meticulously combined with other visual elements. I use Photoshop to do what earlier artists did with preparatory sketches.

"The resulting work references a variety of sources, interests, and personal penchants, including historic portrait and landscape painting, film, popular culture, gender identity, the male gaze, and graphic design. The resulting imagery is transformed again through the process of painting.

"Throughout this fluid process, the work is continuously and freely evolving, with the goal of evoking multiple interpretations and narratives. The choice to call the series 'Untitled' reflects my decision to allow the work to evolve without a single underlying construct.

About Bruce Adams

Bruce Adams is best known as a conceptually based figurative painter who works in various figurative painting styles. In exploring painting, Adams peels back the layers of meaning inherent in making and viewing art.

Formally trained in art education at Buffalo State College, Adams extended his education as an artist through his involvement in Western New York’s contemporary art scene, starting in the 1980s as director/curator of a small storefront gallery called peopleart bflo, then with Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center as an Artist Advisory Committee cofounder, longtime board member, and board president.

Adams’ work also includes installation and performance art, and he has years of experience as an art educator, and more recently an award-winning critical writer. He has exhibited extensively locally and nationally, and his work is included in numerous private and museum collections including the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Castellani Museum, UB Anderson Gallery, and Burchfield-Penney Art Center.