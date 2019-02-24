Utility crews ready for deployment in several staging areas in Batavia

A reader sent us photos just taken in Batavia showing the apparent readiness of utility crews staged by businesses, ready to deploy as needed due to the high wind warning in effect today and tomorrow.

In addition to these staging areas photographed in Batavia, there are about a dozen vehicles in the KMart parking lot and 15 or so in the lot at BJs Warehouse Plaza; and there may be other staging areas in Batavia as well.

"Seems like a high degree of readiness," a reader commented.

Above, at the Quality Inn & Suites.

Staging area by Target and Quality Inn & Suites.

More utility vehicles in Batavia Towne Center parking lot.