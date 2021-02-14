Vehicle chase underway on Route 33

A pursuit of a vehicle by law enforcement is underway on westbound Route 33. Didn't hear where it began. They are putting spikes in the roadway and have asked city police to stand by at the city line in case the vehicle is not stopped.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: Two Sheriff's patrol cars have a black vehicle stopped on westbound Clinton Street Road, but it does not appear spikes were deployed. They are speaking with the male driver.

UPDATE 4:02 p.m.: This was an elderly couple who simply did not see a patrol car behind them attempting to stop their vehicle. They were not speeding; spikes were not deployed.