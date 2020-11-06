Vehicle rollover accident reported on eastbound Thruway

A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported on the eastbound Thruway at mile marker 394.7. The occupants are out of the vehicle and walking around. Mercy medics are responding along with East Pembroke Fire Department.

UPDATE 4:28 p.m.: One person may have a concussion.

UPDATE 4:41 p.m.: Command requests a second ambulance to the scene in non-emergency mode.

UPDATE 5:01p.m.: Mercy medics are en route to ECMC with one patient.

UPDATE 5:06 p.m.: The East Pembroke fire assignment is back in service.