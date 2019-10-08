Veterans Service Agency director endorses Durin Rogers for city court judge

Submitted photo and press release:

William R. Joyce, (above left) director of Genesee County’s Veterans Service Agency and a prominent advocate for veterans throughout the GLOW Region, has endorsed current part-time Judge Durin Rogers in his quest to become Batavia’s next full-time City Court Judge.

“As the director of the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency, I participate in the Veterans Treatment Court and I have seen Judge Rogers approach on the bench," Joce said. "Judge Rogers always appears to be just, fair and balanced, unbiased and impartial. His demeanor is perfect for the position.

"Judge Rogers always thanks every veteran for their service…is always on time and this is extremely important to those appearing before the bench…I have experienced Judge Rogers' handling cases in Veterans Court with knowledge, fairness, compassion and an open mind. Judge Rogers does not rush to judgement but instead listens to all sides before rendering a decision.

"...The Veterans appear to respond to Judge Rogers’ approach and they walk out of the courtroom with a full understanding of their responsibilities going forward.”

Joyce also praised Rogers’ dedication and commitment to his family and community in making his endorsement.

“I know Judge Rogers’ wife [local attorney Paula Campbell] as well," Joyce said. "They are great family people who are well known in the community. Judge Rogers is a family man, dedicated and devoted to his family as well as to community involvement.

"Judge Rogers has volunteered for many civic boards and has helped so many people in his community…I fully support, highly recommend and endorse Judge Rogers as the next full time Batavia City Court Judge as the most qualified candidate.”

Following the endorsement, Judge Rogers said, “I am extremely honored to have the support and endorsement of this amazing man who not only fought for our country, but today fights for the rights of those who have and continue to serve our nation. I look forward to continue to work with Bill and the Veterans Treatment Court…”

Rogers has been serving as the part-time City Court Judge for more than four years, following his unanimous appointment by Batavia City Council. He is seeking election to the full-time City Court position to succeed the retiring Judge, Robert Balbick.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5th. For further information, please contact the Committee to Elect Judge Rogers by visiting its Facebook page at @electjudgerogers (www.Facebook.com/electjudgerogers); by visiting www.electjudgerogers.com; or by email at [email protected]