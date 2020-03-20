Village of Le Roy declares State of Emergency

Public Notice

Greg Rogers, Village of Le Roy mayor, declared a State of Emergency at on March 19, 2020 and issued an Emergency Order effective March 19, 2020 beginning at 1 p.m.

Village of Le Roy Office and DPW Garage are closed to the public effective March 19, 2020 for fivedays unless rescinded earlier or renewed in five-day increments.

The Village will conduct business with the public remotely through the use of phones, computers, mail, or other means.

Sewer bills will be received by mail, and may be dropped off in the drop box located on the west side of Village Hall. They will be processed during regular business hours. You may email the Clerk-Treasurer to inquire about other services.

Village Clerk-Treasurer: [email protected]

Phone number (585)768-2527, ext. 2216