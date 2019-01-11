Volunteers For Animals and OC prisoners team up to teach dogs better behavior

From Volunteers For Animals:

Tomorrow will be your first opportunity to check out dogs who have been participating in a new behavorial training program developed by Volunteers For Animals and the Orleans County Correctional Facility.

All the dogs from The Path to Home Program will be at the Genesee County Animal Shelter during adoption hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 12th. The shelter is located at 3841 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

There will be someone from Orleans Correctional Facility who is familiar with the dogs on hand to answer questions about the canines. The volunteers are excited about this opportunity for the public to meet the dogs and check out their progress.

The existing foster program for dogs could only handle approximately four to six dogs, with fostering done in private homes. No formal dog obedience training was easily available in these private homes.

So Volunteers For Animals applied for and received a grant from Maddie's Fund in order to start this unique prison-based program. The grant has helped pay for supplies, food and medical care for the dogs. In addition, each dog will get a crate, bedding, leash, collar, training treats, and food provided by Volunteers For Animals.

Volunteers For Animals will be pulling dogs from high-kill shelters and locally who may be in need of behavioral support to become more adoptable. More at-risk dogs will now be able to go to Orleans Correctional Facility for the fostering and basic obedience training to help their socialization.

At the prison, dogs will live with selected inmates who will care for them 24 hours per day for approximately 12 weeks.

A certified dog trainer will also provide 1.5-hour formal weekly training class for the dogs, with extra sessions if needed, and the inmates will work daily to reinforce the formal training.

At the end of the training period the dogs will have an opportunity to take the test for "Canine Good Citizen." All dogs in The Path to Home Program will be crate trained, have basic obedience skills, and good house manners.

These dogs would love to meet you tomorrow!

"Max" (right)

Retriever Mix

2 year old/ Neutered Male

Estimated graduation date: 1/23/2019 Max is very bright, learns quickly and is good with most dogs but enjoys rough play. He would do best in a home with no small children. Max is crate trained.



"Shannon" (left)

Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Adult/ Spayed Female

Estimated graduation date: 1/23/2019 Shannon is a calm dog who is good with most other dogs. She is housebroken and crate trained.

"Moses" (right)

Hound/Shepherd Mix