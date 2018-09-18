Volunteers needed to lead Alzheimer's support groups in Batavia and Le Roy

Press release:

People who really listen to others are gifted with compassion and empathy, and the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York is looking for volunteers willing to share those gifts!

Every month, the Association’s Western New York Chapter oversees close to three dozen support groups for caregivers of individuals with dementia, including four such meetings across Genesee County.

These groups are led by Chapter-trained facilitators who provide a vital service by encouraging caregivers to share their concerns, find support among their peers and hear advice about providing the best care they can from others in a similar situation.

The Chapter is looking to provide free training for volunteers to lead monthly support group meetings in Batavia and Le Roy. If you are interested in sharing your time in a meaningful, rewarding and vital way, please call Marie Baun at the WNY Chapter between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday Through Friday at (716) 626-0600, ext. 8994. She can also be reached via email at [email protected].

About the Alzheimer’s Association WNY

The Alzheimer’s Association is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization for care, support and research of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. The elimination of the disease through advancements in research, providing and enhancing care and support for all impacted, and reducing the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health define the organization’s mission.

The WNY Chapter is located at 2805 Wehrle Drive, Suite 6, in Williamsville and offers a 24/7 Helpline for services and support at 1.800.272.3900. The Association also offers online resources, including secure sites for caregivers, training for professional care partners and information about local support services at alz.org/WNY.