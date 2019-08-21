Local Matters

August 21, 2019 - 4:11pm

Water on Law Street and part of Walnut Street to be shut off tomorrow for repairs by city

posted by Billie Owens in infrastructure, news, batavia, road closures.

From City of Batavia Department of Public Works:

On Thursday, Aug. 22, the water will be turned off on Walnut Street from number 101 to the city line and all of Law Street starting at 8 a.m. for a water line repair.

The work may result in a period of discolored water in this general area after service is restored. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry which may be impacted.

