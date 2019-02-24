Weather-related calls starting at 2:30 p.m.

Unknown wires are down in the roadway at Colby Road and Genesee Street. Corfu Fire Department is responding.

******

A tree is down on wires, which are smoking, at 2679 Galloway Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire Department is responding. National Grid has been informed.

*****

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.: A broken tree branch is pulling wires from a house at 3104 Dodgeson Road, Alexander. Lines are in the roadway. The location is between Beaver and Seward roads. Alexander Fire Department is called.

UPDATE 2:42 p.m.: City of Batavia Fire Department is called for a tree and wires down at 66 Franklin St. between Davis Avenue and the dead end.

UPDATE 2:56 p.m.: A tree and wires are down, completely blocking the roadway, at 7116 Tripp Road, Byron. Byron and South Byron fire departments are called. National Grid crews are no longer on scene (after responding earlier when seven poles toppled into a field).

UPDATE 2:58 p.m.: A tree and wires are down at 2623 Brown Road, Corfu. The location is between Wilkinson Road and Ridge Road. East Pembroke Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 3:02 p.m.: A tree and wires are down at 3650 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department is called to respond.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m.: A fire alarm is sounding at city Public Works Department, 147 Walnut St. A power failure has occurred and the "supervisory alarm" has been tripped. City Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: A tree is down in the roadway at 2879 Batavia Oakfield Townline Road. Town of Batavia Fire Department is called.

UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: A tractor-trailer has tipped over on Bank Street Road at Cockram Road. Byron and South Byron fire departments are called to respond along with Mercy medics.

UPDATE 3:53 p.m.: A tree is down and wires are on fire at 10498 W. Bethany Road. Alexander Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 3:57 p.m.: A tree and primary wires and secondary wires are down at 3073 Pearl Street Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire Department is called. The location is between Upton and Wortendyke roads.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.: Wires are down on a house and arcing at 8885 Keeney Road in Le Roy. The home is being evacuated. Le Roy Fire Department is responding. The location is between West Main Street and Quinlan Road.

UPDATE 4:11 p.m.: A celler pump detail is requested at a house at 7509 Mechanic St. in Byron. The power is out there. Byron and South Byron fire departments are called.

UPDATE 4:53 p.m.: Power lines are down in the road and in water on Powers Road, Batavia. East Pembroke Fire Department is called.

UPDATE 4:58 p.m.: Town of Batavia Fire Department is called to 3658 Batavia Elba Townline Road for wires down in the roadway.

UPDATE 5:56 p.m.: A tree and wires are down at 8151 Kelsey Road, Batavia. East Pembroke is called to respond.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m.: A tree is down across the front steps of a residence at 7041 N. Pearl Street Road, Oakfield. Oakfield Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m.: East Pembroke command requests mutual aid from Town of Batavia fire to shut down traffic at Kelsey and Galloway roads because of multiple trees and wires down in the roadway.