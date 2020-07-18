Weather: Today elevated air pollution alert, for Sunday expect high temps, possibly late afternoon thunderstorms

From the National Weather Service:

Today, July 18, there's an Air Quality Alert for portions of Western New York, including Genesee County, in effect until 11 p.m.

This alert is issued when air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for ozone.

The air quality index -- or AQI -- was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre-existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

FOR SUNDAY JULY 19 -- A HEAT ADVISORY

A Heat Advisory is in effect tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The temperature could reach in the upper 90s, including in Genesee County.

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids;

Stay in an air-conditioned room;

Stay out of the sun;

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9-1-1.

ALSO SUNDAY -- HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

Thunderstorms producing gusty winds and heavy rain are possible late Sunday afternoon through midnight Sunday night. There is a slight risk that some storms will become severe with damaging winds the main hazard.