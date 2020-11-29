Who keeps knocking down the sign about God's love in front of Batavia First Presbyterian Church?

The people who attend Batavia First Presbyterian Church would like your help to nab the person (or persons) who keeps knocking down their lawn sign during the night that bears the benign message: "GOD LOVES EVERYONE NO EXCEPTIONS." Or at least help the congregants keep the sign upright.

Perhaps it is the rainbow colors used for the word EVERYONE that irks them, or maybe it's just the overall magnanimity communicated that the vandal(s) can't abide, even though this is the national Holiday Season.

At any rate, Rev. Roula Alkhouri, Ph.D., would like this to stop.

"We keep putting it back up," Alkhouri says. "We called the police and they are patrolling in the evenings. We are hoping that people who are driving or walking by could help us to keep the sign up. Michael Vacanti was fortifying the sign today (above photo). We are praying for whoever feels so threatened by this sign to know God’s love."

The church is located at 300 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.