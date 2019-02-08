Wind is blowing a roof off in Le Roy, tree blocking Norton Road in Elba

An elderly man who lives on Warsaw Road in Le Roy called dispatch stating he "believes his roof is coming off because he can hear it going up and then sliding back down." A sheriff's deputy just arrived to check on the roof and the welfare of the resident.

The deputy says "The roof is starting to come off." Code enforcement will be called to respond.

Also, in Elba, a tree down and blocking the roadway on Norton Road between Edgerton and Batavia-Elba Townline roads. Elba Fire Police are called to control traffic.