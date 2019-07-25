Winners announced for the 2019 Genesee County Fair 4-H Master Showman contests

Submitted photos and press release:

Congratulations to the Genesee County 4-H members who competed in the 4-H Master Showman Contests at the 2019 Genesee County Fair.

The 4-H Overall Livestock Master Showman Contest was held on Friday, July 19th, at the Genesee County Fair. The winners of the master showmanship classes in dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, hogs, poultry, cavies and rabbits qualified to compete in the contest.

At the contest, Maggie Winspear was named the 2019 Overall 4-H Livestock Master Showman .

The 4-H Livestock Master Showman class winners were:

Cavy Master Showman – Maggie Winspear

Beef Cattle Master Showman – Caleb Carlson

Dairy Cattle Master Showman – Amelia Brewer

Meat & Dairy Goat Master Showman – Clare Mathes

Poultry Master Showman – Teagan Mathes

Rabbit Master Showman – Amelia Brewer

Sheep Master Showman – Becky Kron

Swine Master Showman – Dillon Weber

On Saturday, July 20th, the 4-H Market Animal Auction Master Showman Contest was held at the Genesee County Fair.

The master showmanship class winners of the Market Animal Auction Lamb, Goat, Hog, Poultry, Beef Steer and Dairy Steer Shows competed in the contest.

Becky Kron was named the 2019 4-H Market Animal Auction Master Showman .

The 4-H market animal auction master showman class winners were:

Beef Steer Master Showman – Cole Carlson

Dairy Steer Master Showman – Carolyn Sybertz

Market Goat Master Showman – Clare Mathes

Market Hog Master Showman – Becky Kron

Market Lamb Master Showman – Brendan Pimm

Market Poultry Master Showman – Teagan Mathes

For more information about the Genesee County 4-H Program, contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or 585-343-3040, ext. 131.