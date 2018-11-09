Local Matters

November 9, 2018 - 4:54pm

Winter weather advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

A winter weather advisory, issued by the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, is in effect from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10.

Lake effect snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of three to five inches are expected in the most persistant lake effect snow areas. Lake effect snowfall will occur in relatively narrow bands.

Wind gusting up to 45 mph is also expected.

Northern Genesee County is specifically cited.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

If traveling be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.

