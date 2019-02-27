February 27, 2019 - 3:33pm
Winter weather advisory in effect until 10 p.m., expect snow, slippery roads and limited visibility
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 o'clock tonight.
The National Weather Service office in Buffalo says snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. The heaviest snow will fall mid-afternoon through early evening.
Plan on snow-covered and slippery road conditions, making travel difficult. Hazardous conditions will significantly impact the evening commute.
Visibility will be limited. Slow down and use caution while driving.
