February 27, 2019 - 3:33pm

Winter weather advisory in effect until 10 p.m., expect snow, slippery roads and limited visibility

posted by Billie Owens in weather, news.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 o'clock tonight.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo says snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected. The heaviest snow will fall mid-afternoon through early evening.

Plan on snow-covered and slippery road conditions, making travel difficult. Hazardous conditions will significantly impact the evening commute.

Visibility will be limited. Slow down and use caution while driving.

