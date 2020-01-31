With key changes to NY's STAR program, Hawley urges homeowners to ensure up-to-date enrollment

Press release:

With New York State making major changes to the School Tax Relief (STAR) program in recent years and Gov. Cuomo proposing even more changes in this year’s budget, Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) is urging homeowners to double-check that their enrollment is up to date.

If you currently receive the Basic STAR exemption and your income is between $250,000 and $500,000, the program is changing for you. If eligible, you will now receive a check for the STAR credit instead of the reduction on your school tax bill. If you receive a letter asking you to update your STAR registration (Form RP-425-RDM), see "switching to the STAR credit from the STAR exemption" see section on the state tax website.

If your income is $250,000 or less and you currently receive the STAR exemption, you can choose to register for the STAR credit to receive a check instead; you may receive a greater benefit. See see "switching to the STAR credit from the STAR exemption" see section on the state tax website to make the switch.

Gov. Cuomo has proposed eliminating STAR benefits for homeowners who are delinquent in paying their property taxes as part of his Executive Budget proposal. Furthermore, the governor has proposed to lower the income limit for homeowners in the Basic STAR program from $250,000 to $200,000 in order to push more individuals into the Personal Income Tax Credit Program where they would receive a paper check rather than an automatic tax deduction.

Visit the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance for information on STAR benefits here.

“Lowering property taxes is one of the great things we have accomplished in recent years but massive changes to the program are causing heartache and confusion for many homeowners across the state,” Hawley said. “The program was working, but Gov. Cuomo insists on making nonsensical changes in order to make it appear as though he is keeping the state under a 2-percent spending cap.

"I strongly encourage all homeowners to ensure that their STAR benefits are up to date and accurate in order to continue receiving benefits.”