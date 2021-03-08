Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

March 8, 2021 - 1:32pm

Wolcott Street School kindergarten registration for 2021-2022 is Wednesday and Thursday

posted by Billie Owens in Le Roy, wolcott street school, news, kindergarten registration.

Le Roy Central School District kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 academic year begins Wednesday, March 10.

Pick up a registration packet at the Wolcott Street School Main Office, located at 2 Trigon Park in the Village of Le Roy, on Wednesday between the hours of 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. AND 4 to 6 p.m., OR Thursday, March 11, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Comments

Calendar

March 2021

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button