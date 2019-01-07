Woman 'freaks out' after discovering her car's battery is dead
City police are responding to the area of 100-200 Washington Ave. for a woman a caller says "is freaking out because her car has a dead battery." The caller is no longer in the area. "Copy the freak-out," says an officer who will be responding.
UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: The officer tells a dispatcher "I have a female and two small children in my vehicle so they can stay warm until triple A gets here."
It's telling that the person who noticed the woman in distress called the cops on her rather than offer to help her out.
Recent comments