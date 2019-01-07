Local Matters

January 7, 2019 - 12:36pm

Woman 'freaks out' after discovering her car's battery is dead

posted by Billie Owens in scanner, news, batavia.

City police are responding to the area of 100-200 Washington Ave. for a woman a caller says "is freaking out because her car has a dead battery." The caller is no longer in the area. "Copy the freak-out," says an officer who will be responding.

UPDATE 12:44 p.m.: The officer tells a dispatcher "I have a female and two small children in my vehicle so they can stay warm until triple A gets here."

January 7, 2019 - 3:18pm
Joshua Pacino
Joshua Pacino's picture
Offline
Last seen: 5 hours 34 min ago
Joined: Aug 1 2009 - 10:20am

It's telling that the person who noticed the woman in distress called the cops on her rather than offer to help her out.

